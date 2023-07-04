Williamsport, Pa. — Robert W. Moore, 66, of Williamsport passed away Friday, June 23, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center.

Born September 24, 1956 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John A. and Helen V. (Gray) Moore. Robert enjoyed taking leisure rides, watching television, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his two children, Erica Moore and Joshua Moore (Sara); five grandchildren, Desahray White, Dominique Moore, Dayonah Miller, Avery Moore, and Audrey Moore; six siblings, Steve Moore, Vicky Crawely (Bud), Judy Green (Ted), Craig Moore (Jan), Tracy Murry (Jon), and Pat Moore (Kim); and many loving nieces, nephews, and great friends.

Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Daymond Shillingford, great-granddaughter, Tiana Davis, and sister-in-law, Cathy Moore.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Robert’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

