Watsontown, Pa. — Robert W. "Fergie" Ferguson, 81, of Watsontown passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born May 10, 1942 in Watsontown, a son of the late John N., Sr. and Grace (Young) Ferguson. He and his wife, the former Dolores Mae Golder, have shared 61 years of marriage.

He was a 1960 graduate of Warrior Run High School where he played as a running back with the football team. He retired from Shop-Vac in Williamsport.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending high school football games, breakfasts at D & D Restaurant, and mostly spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving is his wife, Dolores Ferguson at home, a sister, Barbara Ferguson of Watsontown, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his parents were two brothers: William and John Ferguson, Jr.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a condolence or memory with his family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.