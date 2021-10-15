Williamsport -- Robert W. Faus, 93, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Rose View Nursing Center.

Surviving is his loving wife of 71 years, Emeretta (Vroman) Faus whom he married May 14, 1950.

Born April 9, 1928 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Chester and Gertrude (Weber) Faus.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Donna L. Faus (David) of Avis, Linda L. Faus of Lawrenceville and Christine M. Faus of Williamsport; two granddaughters, Heather and Kelly; and four great-grandchildren, Justin, Grant, Madison and Katie.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.



