Muncy -- Robert W. Dugan, 56, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home in Muncy.

Robert was born January 28, 1964 in Muncy, and was the son of the late Richard Harold Dugan Sr. and Marvene Mae (Bartlett) Dugan.

For many years Robert worked as a team leader in construction. He loved sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, camping, boating, being outdoors, playing cards and socializing with friends.

He is survived by a son, Wesley E. Dugan of New Columbia; his mother, Marvene Mae (Bartlett) Dugan of Muncy; a brother, Richard H. Dugan Jr. of Dover, Del.; three sisters, Cheryl Myers of McEwensville, Joann Bitler of East Berlin, and Sandy Dunkle of Danville; a fiancee, Teresa L. Hollenbach of Muncy; Joshua Moser, Katie Moser and Jahlil Habersham.

Robert is only predeceased by his father Richard Harold Dugan Sr.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 30 at Keiss Park of Muncy with Elder David Auker officiating. Burial will be private.

Friends may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the park. Family is requiring that anyone attending the memorial service wear a mask.

In Robert's memory, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

