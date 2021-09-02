South Williamsport -- Robert W. "Bob" Miller, Sr. 74, of South Williamsport died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at his home.

Surviving is his wife of 18 years, June E. (Zartman) Miller.

Born May 29, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Egbert Miller (Olive) and Betty J. (Greaney) Hall.

Bob was a 1966 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was a truck driver for Miller’s Trucking for many years before retiring from Milton Enterprises in 2010.

Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 1. He enjoyed working on cars, listening to music and going dancing on Friday and Saturday nights with his wife June. He was a roadie for the Studebakers and Old School Bands. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Linda M. Toti (James), Connie J. Yaw (Chuck) both of Williamsport and Robert W. Miller, Jr. of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Jessica Hinds (Frank), Michelle Krauser (Desiree) and Summer Yaw; four great-grandchildren, Noah and Brandon Hinds, Hunter Felker and Oakley Miller; two sisters, Nancy Toles (Scott) of South Williamsport and Bonnie Springman of Williamsport and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and John Miller.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the American Legion Post 1, 10 E. 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help the family on Robert’s Memorial Page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



