Turbotville, Pa. — Robert V. Chaapel, Sr., 92, of Turbotville passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.

Born April 21, 1930 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Van A. and Alice (Smithgall) Chaapel. On April 14, 1949 he married the former Phyllis E. Flick, and together they celebrated 73 years of marriage.

Bob was a 1948 graduate of Lewisburg High School. He served honorably in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville. Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 63 years, and was also a member of the Williamsport Consistory since 1965. He was a past President of the Limestone School Board, and later a member of the joint Warrior Run School Board.

Bob dedicated his life to various agricultural pursuits; he farmed up to 1000 acres at one point and drove a milk truck for Dairy Lea. Also, he served a term as President of the Columbia-Montour Farmers Association. After retiring from farming, he continued in the field by working for the Farm Home Administration, selling John Deere Equipment, and later working for Ag Resources managing the Almedia location.

In addition to his wife Phyllis, he is survived by two children: Robert V. Chaapel Jr. and his wife Carol, and Debra Wolfe and her husband Richard; grandchildren: Robert V.E. (Angela) Chaapel, Kelly (Adam) Way, Matthew (Molly) Tarin, Adam (Lucille) Tarin, Joshua Tarin, Amy (Dan) Machesic and Alexa (Christopher) Bolt; great-grandchildren: Jayden and Ava Chaapel; Kylie Buck, Morgan and Adalyn Way; Lyla, Greta, and Maya Tarin; Cameron Tarin; Maxwell and Lumen Machesic; and Tucker Bolt; and one brother: Donald W. Chaapel and his wife Annette.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Edith Ann Moser; one brother: Dean Chaapel; and one sister: Helen Hudson.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with his pastor, Rev. Erwin Roux, officiating. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund, c/o Watsontown Police Department, P.O. Box 14, 318 Main St., Watsontown 17777.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

