Hughesville -- Robert “Tucker” Dunlap, 40, of Hughesville died Monday, June 29, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born April 24, 1980 in Williamsport, he was a son of Crystal Newville, of Montgomery and Kevin Dunlap, of Florida.

Robert enjoyed fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends. Robert also had a wonderful sense of humor and often brought a smile to many people’s faces. He was also a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, win or lose.

Surviving in addition to his parents is fiancé, Heather Young, of Hughesvillle; two children, Tyler Smith, of Montgomery and Miranda Dunlap, of New Jersey; two stepchildren Hali and Jayce Simon, of Hughesville; one brother, Douglas Hoffman Jr., of Pennsylvania and two sisters, Melissa Hoffman, of Glasgow and Jessica Ramsey, of New Hampshire.

He was predeceased by a brother, Jeremy Dunlap.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Grenoble Funeral Home, 121 S. Main Street, Muncy 17756 to help defray funeral costs.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.