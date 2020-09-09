Jersey Shore -- Robert Thomas "Tom" Todd, 83, of Jersey Shore passed away on September 7, 2020, at Susque-View Nursing Home in Lock Haven.

He was married to the former Dolores A. (Marano), who survives, on September 1, 1962. They celebrated 58 years as husband and wife this year.

Tom was born on April 16, 1937 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Adams) Todd. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School. Tom worked for Weis Markets, Reeves Parvin, owned and operated Todd's Pine Creek Trading Post, and he retired from the Jersey Shore Area School District. He was a member of Saint Luke's Catholic Church. Tom cherished his family, he enjoyed singing, football, working in his yard, exercising, and had a great love of animals. He will forever be remembered by his beautiful smile and his great bear hugs.

In addition to his wife, Dolores "Dee," he is survived by one son, Thomas R. Todd, (Colleen Monk), of Royersford; a daughter, Dr. Karyn M. Turla (Noel) of Leawood, Kan.; four grandsons, Thomas Todd Jr., Ryan P. Todd, Trevor J. Turla and Benjamin Turla; five siblings, Janet Engel, Sally Stabley, Clyde Todd, Margaret Scheesley, and Kathy Bertin. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, William, Arthur and Daniel.

A memorial mass will be planned to celebrate his life in the near future at St. Luke's Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. Bert Kozen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Tom's honor to St. Luke's Catholic Church, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore, PA 17740, Susque-View Nursing Home, 22 Cree Drive, Lock Haven, PA 17745, or Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Please share your memories and condolences with his family at www.rearickcarpenter.com.