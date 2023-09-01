Westfield, Pa. — Robert Thomas "Tink" Olney, 86, of Potter Brook, Westfield, Pa. died Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Born October 12, 1936 in Benezette, he was the son of Dee Harold and Almira Libbey Olney. He was raised by his mother in Elkland. When he was a pre-teen, his mother married Merle Beebe who became his father and they moved to Academy Corners.

A 1954 graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served honorably from 1954 – 1957.

On September 4, 1959 in Potter Brook, he married the former Barbara Joy Houghtaling, who predeceased him on March 31, 1985. On May 28, 1988 in Potter Brook, he married the former Dianne R. Connolly Graves, who survives.

He was employed by Ingersoll-Rand and Dresser-Rand in Painted Post, N.Y. for over 40 years and owned and operated the Robert T. Olney Insurance Agency.

In retirement, he assisted at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory in Ulysses and enjoyed woodworking, skiing, and four-wheeling. A member of the People’s Church of Potter Brook since 1959, he served as Sunday school superintendent, adult Sunday school teacher, song leader, and trustee. He served as a trustee of Riverview Cemetery Association in Potter Brook, president of the Northern Tier Beagle Club, and was a member of Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963 in Ulysses.

Surviving besides his wife, Dianne, are: a daughter, Gay Michelle “Mickey” (Charles, Jr.) Knight of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; two sons, Wesley D. (Connie Sue) Olney of Coudersport, and Benjamin R. (Sheila) Olney of Ulysses; a step-son, James (Terri) Graves of Lock Haven; seven grandchildren, Afton (Brad) Mayhew, Britney (Derek) Smith, Shaylene (Kyle Gensel) Graves, Aaron (Hannah) Olney, Trevor (Courtney) Olney, Joy D. Olney, and Donovan Olney; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Seymour of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his first wife, he was predeceased by a step-son, David M. Graves; and a step-daughter, Carol L. Graves.

Friends may call at People’s Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950 on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 2 – 4 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 4 p.m. Rev. Gene Jones, Pastor, will officiate. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook.

Memorials may be made to People’s Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950 or Riverview Cemetery Association, c/o Starr Abbott, 128 Potter Brook Rd., Westfield, PA 16950.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

