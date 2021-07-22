Trout Run -- Robert Thomas Price, 83, of Trout Run passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Center, Montoursville.

He was married to the former Gloria J. (Kisinger) who survives and they have celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Robert was born on May 26, 1938 in Millgrove and was the son of the late Robert D. and Catherine E. (Hoffman) Price. After high school, he graduated from Bloomsburg Teachers College with a bachelor’s degree. He then served with the U.S. Army from 1961 – 1963. Robert retired from the Williamsport Area School District in 2000 as custodian. He was a long-time member of the Trout Run United Methodist Church and the Gold Prospectors Association of America. He had enjoyed mineral collecting in his early years.

In addition to his wife Gloria, he is survived by one daughter; Elaine L. Heckrote (Bill) of S. Williamsport, one son; Jeff T. Price (Kim) of Hughesville, four grandchildren; Aubrey, Kate, Danika and Mason and one great-grandson; Leo.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 10 – 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. and officiated by Ellie Bennaclm. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

