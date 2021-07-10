Muncy -- Robert T. “Bob” Lyon, 89, of Muncy Creek Township, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born October 2, 1931 in Danville, he was a son of the late C. Theodore and Mary (Lehman) Lyon.

He married the former K. Anne Beagle on August 11, 1956, whom he described as “the most perfect and loving girl in the world.” They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on August 11.

Bob graduated from Danville High School, class of 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in June 1949, where he served as combat medic in the 3rd Infantry Division in the Korean War. Bob was discharged in August 1952 and immediately enrolled in Bloomsburg State College, graduating in the class of 1956 with a degree in speech pathology. He also graduated from Temple University with a masters degree in speech pathology.

Bob was Lycoming County’s first school speech pathologist and also serve Lycoming County BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 in his career spanning 38 years.

Bob always had a deep love of his country and its history. This led to his authoring numerous articles on the Civil War and culminated in publishing a book on the 93rd Regiment, Pennsylvania Volunteers. He was an active member of the Muncy Presbyterian Church where he served on various leadership committees and with the Muncy Historical Society as a volunteer, often sharing his love of history with the younger generation.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Susanne Yoder and her husband Larry, of Hughesville, Christine Birkenmaier and her husband Rich, of West Chester; a son Robert Lyon and wife Tammy, of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Harrisonburg, Virginia; six grandchildren, Melissa Lester, Mathew Feigles, Anne Birkenmaier, Jeff Birkenmaier, Robert Lyon and Jonathan Lyon; and three great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Eugene and Charles Lyon.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial with full military honors will be held in the Muncy Cemetery.

Flowers will be provided by the family and suggest anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bob’s name be made to the Muncy Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 276, Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

