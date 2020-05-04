Cascade Township -- Robert T. “Bob” Gannon, 57, of Cascade Twp., died at the Gatehouse on Friday, April 29, 2020.

Bob was born in Darby, Pa. on July 2, 1962 a son of Robert T. and Kathleen (McGee) Gannon.

A carpenter, he worked for a number of years for both Lundy Construction and Eck Construction as well as working for himself. Bob always enjoyed tinkering, if there was someone who need his help fixing something, he was always there to lend a hand.

Surviving are his; Robert “Tom” Gannon, Jr. of Montoursville; three grandchildren, Nevaeh, Keylin and Leon; four sisters, Kathleen Kuhlen of Levittown, Helen (Rich) Chandler of Myrtle Beach, SC, Margaret M. Gannon of Montoursville, and Judy (Mike) Sauers of Potter County.

In addition to his parents, his daughter Sara Gannon and spouse Tahani Wengert all preceded in in death.

A private family funeral will be held at a later date.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.