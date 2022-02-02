Williamsport -- Robert Schell Ulrich, 91, of Williamsport died Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Rita C. (Krzywicki) Ulrich on June 11, 2009.

Born in the Newberry section of Williamsport on September 10, 1930, he was a son of the late Joseph J. Ulrich, Sr. and Ellen Jane (Hawkins) Ulrich.

Robert was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School. From 1952 to 1955, he served in the United States Army. He graduated from Lycoming College with an AB degree in English and received an M.Ed. degree in English from Bloomsburg University. Robert took classes at Elmira College and Bucknell University and earned an associate’s degree in Computer Science from the former Williamsport Area Community College.

Robert taught at the South Williamsport and Williamsport High School, and from 1969 to his retirement in 1996 he taught at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. During his teaching career he was a member of the Pennsylvania Council of Teachers of English, serving on the board of directors and for 12 years as treasurer of the organization.

Robert spent most of his adult life pursuing his interest in the American Civil War. He particularly focused his study on the men from Lycoming County who served in that conflict, including those who came to the county after the war. He contributed to a number of books: Advance the Colors, Before Antietam, The Fredericksburg Campaign and Stonewall Jackson at Fredericksburg and two Time-Life Series: "Echoes of Glory" and "Voices of the Civil War." His interest was sparked in his late teens by his own great-uncle’s participation in the Civil War which led to a collection of the family’s Civil War letters and the development of a manuscript based on those letters.

Robert was a member of the Susquehanna Civil War Round Table, The Civil War Society of Virginia, Sons of Union Veterans, the Lycoming County Historical Society and charter member of the Salisbury Confederate Prison Association of Salisbury, North Carolina.

Robert was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

