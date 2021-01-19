Cogan Station -- Robert S. “Rob” Walbridge, 52, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully at UPMC Susquehanna on December 28, 2020 following complications related to a car accident on Thanksgiving.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

Rob was born on December 16, 1968 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was the son of Lt. Colonel James and Maria (Edelmayer) Walbridge. Rob was preceded in death by his beloved infant son Kane and loving brother Rick.

Rob spent his youth traveling as his father was a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He spent long periods of time in Austria with his adored Opa and Oma Edelmayer and the rest of his family. He became fluent in speaking German. He quickly developed a love at a very young age for exploring all of the wonders of the world.

As a young adult, he embarked on a long, successful career as a tandem skydiving instructor, humbly amassing over 16 thousand skydives all over the world. He was also a certified master parachute rigger. Rob obtained his pilot license several years ago and enjoyed flying with his brother in the family’s aerobatic airplane. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Rob understood that wherever there was an adventure to be had, he was first in line. From surfing the waves at his favorite spot on Oahu to watching the sunrise after hiking to the highest summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, to bungee jumping and scuba diving, among countless other activities, Rob was a true adventurer.

Rob relocated from Hawaii to Cogan Station in 2011 to help take care of his parents and their family business while still commuting to Long Island to work as a tandem skydiving instructor.

He and his fiancée Stevie–Lee embarked on a wonderful journey together and were blessed with two beautiful children, Kane and Rowan. Rob was the most amazing, loving, patient and kind father. He and Rowan shared a very special bond. They had an adorable happy dance that they performed in sync when seeing each other. As a family, their best moments were spent on the sacred stretch of Lycoming Creek behind his childhood home. There they would spend countless hours sharing their love and appreciation of nature with Rowan. Rob always expressed with heartfelt conviction that although he had traveled the world, in his opinion, the most beautiful place was Lycoming County in the summertime. Nature truly flowed through his blood.

Along with his true passion for nature, Rob was an avid lover of music for which he had an extensive collection. Many fond memories exist of jamming to favorites such as Pink Floyd, Rush and Black Sabbath while hanging out or taking road trip adventures to special spots, namely Rock Run.

Rob is survived by his fiancée Stevie-Lee, daughter Rowan, parents James and Maria, siblings Jim (Ellen) and Mary, nieces Katelyn, Emily, Allison and Andrea as well as his wonderful extended family in Austria and countless friends. His premature passing has left deep wounds in the hearts of those who love him. Rob, always know that our love for you is eternal. RIP to our one of a kind, beautiful, bare-footed, ponytailed, hippy boy. Your legacy lives on in the most beautiful way, through our rainbow baby girl, Rowan. Until we meet again.