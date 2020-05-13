Jersey Shore -- Robert S. Burchell, 83, of Jersey Shore passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Born June 30, 1936 in Berea, Kentucky, he was the son of the late R. Jennings and Mary (Wilson) Burchell.

On May 25, 1978 he married the former Jean A. Larson in Durant, Oklahoma and they would have celebrated 42 years of marriage later this month.

Bob served honorably with US Army from 1953 to 1973, retiring as a Master Seargent. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.

Following retirement from the Army, he was employed in communications for the Drug Enforcement Administration for 24 years, mainly in the Dallas, Texas and Washington, D.C. offices. He retired from the federal government in 1998 and later relocated to Jersey Shore.

Bob was proud of his Kentucky ancestry; he was the 4th great grandson of the second governor of Kentucky, James H. Garrard.

Surviving besides his wife, Jean A. Burchell of Jersey Shore are seven children: Michael Burchell; Rebecca Lynch and husband Jim; Raymond and his wife Roxanne Burchell; and Edward and his wife Melissa Burchell, all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Robert and his wife Brooke Burchell of Kensington, Maryland; Esther Burchell-Straub and her husband Mike of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Lara Burchell-Mason and her wife Mandi of San Jose, California; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and two cousins: Carol Roe of Anchorage, Alaska and Jimmy Burchell of Manchester, Kentucky.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother who died at birth in 1933.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Waterville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Bob’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. is assisting the family with their arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.