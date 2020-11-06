Rauchtown -- Robert S. “Bob” Raudabaugh, 87, of Rauchtown passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home.

He was married on September 20, 1952 to the former Janice M. (Getgen), who survives, and they have celebrated 68 years of marriage.

Bob was born on September 10, 1933 in Loganton and was the son of the late Joseph and Sarah (Mark) Raudabaugh. He had worked for Buckeye Pretzel Company in Williamsport. Bob enjoyed working on cars, being outside and hunting. He was busy and was a hard worker.

In addition to his wife Janice, he is survived by five sons; Robert “Bobby” (Jody) and William “Bill” (Kathy), all of Rauchtown, Joseph “Joey”, David “Dave” (Diane) and Randy, all of Loganton, four daughters; Rita Breon of Rauchtown, Joan Young (Joe) of Oval, Mary Bowes of Rauchtown and Brenda Keen (Wes) of Avis, 24 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and two sisters; June Nelson of Maryland and Esther Myers (Robert) of Williamsport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; his twin Bruce and Lany, one sister; Frances Bates and four grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send Condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.