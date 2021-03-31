Muncy -- Robert “Rob” B. Hughes, 66, of Muncy died peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Gatehouse at UPMC Williamsport. He fought a courageous 12-year battle against cancer with the help of his family, friends and the many doctors, nurses, and support staff at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.

Rob was born August 8, 1954 in Tyrone, Pa. to the late Robert C. and Jane B. Hughes. He married his loving wife Barbara on July 2, 1983 in Pittsburgh.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Scott (Katie) of West Springfield, Virginia, a son, Kevin of Delran, New Jersey, two grandchildren, Olivia and Joshua, a granddog Jack, and a sister, Ann Rourk of Dry Ridge, Kentucky. He considered his son’s wife Katie and family friend Chelsea DeKnecht (Derek) to be like daughters to him. He was honored to perform Chelsea and Derek’s wedding ceremony.

In addition to his parents, several couples played significant roles in his life and he considered them to be second parents. They include his Aunt Carol and Uncle Jack Brantner of Tyrone, Marilyn and the late Merle Bickle of Tyrone, and Diane and the late Dick Confair of Williamsport. He also considered his chemo nurses Michelle, Janelle, and Elaine to be like family to him.

Rob graduated from Tyrone Area High School in 1972 and he credits the late Mr. Max Kimmel, his sixth-grade teacher, for molding him into a much better student. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management in 1976 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and thanks Mr. Donald Robbins and Dr. Robert Stonebraker for much of his college success.

After college, Rob went to work for Deloitte Haskins and Sells where he became a Certified Public Accountant in 1978 and thanks Walter Meck for being a great mentor. Later he held various management positions with the H. J. Heinz Company, Carey-McFall Corporation, Lunaire Limited, Confair Family Companies and most recently with JPW Design & Manufacturing, Inc.

Rob was a member of the Montoursville Presbyterian Church where he had served as elder, trustee, and treasurer at various times. He was active in the Muncy Little League for many years as a coach and board member. Rob also loved to teach others about personal financial planning and never missed an opportunity to tell young people that they should start a Roth IRA at an early age.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April, 17, 2021 at Montoursville Presbyterian Church, 900 Elm Street, Montoursville. Please adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701. Please designate donations to support the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.

Expressions of sympathy may me be made at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.