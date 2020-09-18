Williamsport -- Robert R. Gray, 88, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 65 years, Joan D. (Hensler) Gray.

Born July 20, 1932 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Raymond H. and Helen (Fritz) Gray.

Bob was a graduate of Williamsport High School and served his country proudly in the US Army. He was employed by Valley Farms and retired after 30 years of service from Alcan Cable.

Bob was a member of Heshbon Park United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and helped wherever he was needed. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County and a 32 degree mason of Lodge #106 F. & A. M.

For many years Bob served as a Little League baseball coach and as a Boy Scout Troop Leader. He was a talented man who enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, wood carving, stained glass art, photography, and lighthouses. Bob and Joan treasured the time they spent in Florida escaping the Pennsylvania winters and traveling to many destinations including Hawaii and Nova Scotia with dear friends.

Above all Bob was a family man who loved being called “Pap-Pap” and “Uncle Bob.” He certainly cherished the special relationships and bonds he made with his son-in-law, nieces, and nephews. His fun loving, can-do-it-all personality will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his three children, Ronald C. Gray of Williamsport, Lynne A. Clay (John) of South Windsor, Connecticut, and Wayne R. Gray (Darla) of Muncy Valley; three grandchildren, Monica Gray, Lauren Leviten, Colleen Clay; two great grandchildren, Harper and Gavin; a sister, Helen Moore of Williamsport; numerous nieces and nephews; and his bonus family members Teri Laylon (Travis) and Kendyl.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant child and a sister, Margaret Free.

A memorial service to honor the life of Bob will be held in October and announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Heshbon Park UMC, 2898 Heshbon Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

