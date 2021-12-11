Williamsport -- Robert (Peru) Ramsauer died at UPMC Williamsport on December 7, 2021.

He was born in New York City on May 26th, 1950 to Paul and Dorothy (McCloy) Ramsauer.

Primarily raised in Peru and Colombia, Peru, as he was known to many, graduated from Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Connecticut in 1968 and attended Lycoming College until 1972 when he was “asked to leave.” While at Lycoming College, he experimented with local culture, and proudly educated the community in his favorite past times. He was a huge sports fan, so make sure to root for the Dallas Cowboys (we get it, it's not easy).

After his time at Lycoming College, he tended bar at many places in Williamsport including the Caboose, Molly O’s, 21 Club, and the Hillside. A staple in the Williamsport bar scene, Peru could often be found drink and cigarette in hand on either side of the bar.

Peru liked to say he went from being a “biologist to a mixologist to an insurance salesman.” He worked for Mallalieu-Golder and more recently Henry Dunn. He was the self proclaimed “hardest working insurance agent in Lycoming County” between the hours of breakfast and happy hour.

He thrived in social situations and was always ready with a hug or an assuring word. He was so gentle and so content with his life. Never complained nor was envious. His life was full of sunshine and it was pervasive and contagious. His presence elevated the existence of everyone he came into contact with and his legacy will live on in all those lucky enough to call him a friend.

He is predeceased by his wife of 27 years, Michele (Hoffman) Ramsauer and his parents.

Peru is survived by his three children, Haley (Antonio Rodezno), Ryan (Abby), and Hannah. He is also survived by his granddaughter Pheona Rodezno, his siblings Sue (John) Appel, John (Linnette) Ramsauer, Nancy (Donnie) Dobson, and his much loved dog, Dewars.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, but until then, raise a glass to Peru. All he wanted was for everyone to have a good time.

Donations can be made to the Lycoming County SPCA.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ramsauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



