Loyalsock Twp. -- Robert Paul Butters, 90, of Loyalsock died at Valleyview Nursing Center on March 17, 2022.

Bob was born on September 8, 1931, a son of the late Matthew Paul and Mary Agnes (Hiller) Butters.

He was a Williamsport High School graduate and went on to study at the Williamsport Technical Institute. He worked as a toolmaker for Sylvania and Litton Industries before beginning his lifelong Navy career. Bob retired from the Navy after 30 years as a Senior Chief, working as a Navy Recruiter for many years.

He helped with the Eagle Scout Troop 35 for many years.

Bob and his wife Mary traveled all over the world. They would enjoy spending weekends at the family cabin. Family and friends would stop by, sit around the fire, tell stories of old times, play cards, and eat.

Bob’s wife of 68 years, Mary, preceded him in death on November 5, 2020.

Surviving are his brothers; Paul Joseph Butters, Donald (Susan) Butters, and Ronald(Sandy) Butters all of Williamsport; brother in law, Joe (Barb) DelJanovan; sisters in law, Dorothy Housel, Linda DelJanovan, Patricia (Clarence) Moon, and Wilhelmenia (Floyd) Webster; god-daughter, Carole Parker, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harlie Housel; brothers in law, Thomas (Mary Ann) DelJanovan, Matthew (Doris) DelJanovan, George DelJanovan, Edward DelJanovan, Gordan DelJanovan, Jack DelJanovan; and sister in law, Connie (Lenny) DelJanovan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10 a.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with Father Robert J. Antonelli officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Bob’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been trusted with final arrangements, to share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



