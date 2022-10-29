South Williamsport — Robert O. Fries, 95, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Bob was born October 9, 1927 in Williamsport. He was a son of the late Otto J. Fries and Florence E. (Fenderson) Lewis.

Bob graduated from Williamsport High School with the class of 1945. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. Bob worked for the former Bethlehem Steel and Wyrope Federal Credit Union, where he retired in 1993. He was a devoted member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church. Bob was also a member of the American Legion Post 617 of South Williamsport, the Duboistown VFW Leroy O. Buck Post 7863, Masonic Lodge 106 and the Williamsport Consistory. He was a firm supporter of the Red Cross as well, having donated over 30 gallons of blood to the organization over his lifetime.

Surviving Bob are his four children, Robert O. Fries II, of South Williamsport, Jeffrey L. Fries (Rebecca) of Conway, S.C., Sherry Ann Winkleman (Robert) of South Williamsport, and Christie L. Newman (John) of Conway, S.C.; six grandchildren, Matthew, Michelle, Nichole, Tyler, Rebekah, and Melinda; eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Anna J. (Huyck) Fries; his brothers, Charles and Rollin Fries, and his granddaughter, Elise.

A funeral service to honor the life of Robert will be held on Wednesday, November 2 at 11 a.m. at South Williamsport United Methodist Church, 409 Main St., South Williamsport with his pastor, Rev. Mark Brumbach, officiating. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to a charity of one’s choosing.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Robert’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

