Williamsport -- On the morning of Thursday, December 3, 2020 Robert Michael “Bob” Werkmeister, Sr. entered the gates of heaven to meet his Lord and Savior face to face.

He was born in Cumberland, Maryland on January 7, 1937, a son of the late Helmuth and Mary (Roebuck) Werkmeister. Bob graduated from Altoona High School in 1955 and then entered the United States Airforce, serving proudly with his brother Jack. He served for four years; it was there that he fell in love with airplanes.

Bob had over 60 years of aviation experience as a mechanic and pilot, working for 11 years as a corporate pilot mechanic at Stroehmann’s. He received his degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology. Bob taught aviation mechanics at Penn College for 22 years, where his students loved him and would often turn to him for advice about their planes.

In March 2006, he received the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award. He and his son Kevin created a working cut away engine model of a J-69 small turbojet used in the T-37 jet trainer that is proudly displayed in the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Delaware. Bob was a member of the aviation group Quiet Birdmen, Gideon’s International, and the former Hope of Glory Bible church.

To his family he could do or build anything and his hands were never idle.

He adored his loving wife, Judith Rhea (Benn) Werkmeister and celebrated over 50 years of marriage with her. Together they created a beautiful family and shared many memorable moments. During retirement they spent time traveling the United States in their motorhome, toured all 48 mainland states, visited Alaska and traveled on an extraordinary trip to Israel.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Robert M. Werkmeister, Jr. (Ilene) of Johnstown, Teresa Hill (Donald) of Loyalsock, Kevin Werkmeister (Amanda) of Montoursville, and Elizabeth Poste (Ricky) of Copperas Cove, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Werkmeister (Lori) of Altoona; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, John “Jack” and Richard Werkmeister and a sister, Joyce Kjarsgaard.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bob will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11 at Community Baptist Church, 1853 PA-87, Montoursville. In keeping with current CDC and department of health guidelines, mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church.

Bob accepted Jesus as his Savior and had a great love for missions. The family asks that memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to Ethnos360: Missions, 312 West First Street, Sanford, FL 32771-1231 or Gideon’s International, 643 Elmira Street, Williamsport PA, 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Bob’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.