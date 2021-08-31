Danville -- Robert M. Pearl, 59, of Danville was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Born June 10, 1962 in sunny California, he was the son of the late Archie and Beverly Pearl. On November 5, 1994 he married the former Brenda S. Wallace and together they have celebrated 26 years of marriage.

He was a truck driver and tour bus driver for most of his life, but was always a loving husband and father first and foremost. He was a family man and the rock that kept everyone steady. His passion for cooking will be one of the many things missed and when he wasn’t enjoying NCIS he loved spending time with his family and his beloved cat, Daisy Mae.

Robert was loved by many and cherished by his family. He will be deeply missed but we will keep him alive in our hearts and in our memories.

In addition to his wife, Brenda, he is survived by his son: Brandon James and his wife Alex; a granddaughter, Penny; two step children: John and Kenetha Markle; and his siblings: Debbie Pearl, Sheryl Elmore, Marinda Pearl, and Michael Pearl

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Karns.

There will a memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 3 at Watsontown Baptist Church, 501 Main Street, Watsontown, with Pastor Joshua Wallace officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the GoFundMe account set up to ease the financial struggle that has been left behind for Robert’s wife and children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



