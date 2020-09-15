Linden -- Robert M. “Bob” McCombs, 88, of Linden passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home.

Bob and the love of his life, Esther I. (Fleming) McCombs celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 4.

Born February 15, 1932 in Cookport, he was a son of the late Charles and Ruth (Clark) McCombs.

Bob was a graduate of Commodore Perry High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bob worked as a mechanic for various places and later retired from Alcan Cable and Williamsport School District where he drove a school bus for many years. He attended the Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed being outdoors doing things like hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He could often be found tinkering with anything mechanical and loved eating his favorite gingersnap cookies every morning.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Martha I. Larson (Keevin), of Montoursville, Bonnie S. Godfrey (Scott), of Montgomery and Tammy J. Forrester (Steve), of Liberty Township, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tawnya Amdor (Brett), K. Chad Larson (Lesley), Jamie Corson, Ashley Knight (Scott), Alyssa Moore and Thomas Moore (Caroline); five great grandchildren and a brother Galen McCombs (Nancy), of York.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Howard McCombs and sister, Phyllis McCombs.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bob will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 17 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery, with full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Bob and Esther’s neighbors, Ed and Linda Hubbell, Ray Clymer and Edna Confer, for their great help and friendship over the years.

