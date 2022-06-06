Cogan Station — Robert Lynn Mendler, 67, of Cogan Station passed away at his home on Friday June 3, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in Williamsport on October 15, 1954, a son of the late Paul A. and Beatrice M. (Kahler) Mendler.

He was a 1972 graduate of Williamsport High School and had been employed by Williamsport Wirerope in quality control, Muncy Machine & Tool Company, and was last employed by First Quality in McElhattan.

Bob enjoyed camping and fishing, but got his greatest pleasure from his family, especially going to his grandchildren’s events.

He is survived by his daughter, Sheena Utter with whom he lived; four grandchildren, Alexis, Blake, Hailey and Hanna DeBrody; a great grandson, Malakai DeBrody; his companion and friend of many years Barbara Kiessling of Rome, Pa.; siblings; James Mendler (Velvet Bartlow – deceased) of Hughesville Sherry K. Sambora (George) of Mountain Top, Beth Amos (Thomas) of Williamsport, and nephews, James A. Mendler, Cody Amos and Tyler Amos.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Gary P. Mendler and a niece, Michele Mendler, all preceded him in death.

At Bob’s request there will be no public service.

