Oval -- Robert Lee (Bob) Clark went to be with the love of his life (Josie) on Tuesday July 13.

Born in Nippenose Valley on October 16, 1927, the son of Edison James and Henrietta Grace (Welshans) Clark, he grew up on the farm, graduated from Jersey Shore High School and worked for JJ Welteroth Sheet Metal and Roofing, Paper Aircraft, C&L Roofing and Armor and Leather.

Bob is survived by a son Lawrence (Grace), 5 daughters Roberta, Mary (Ron), Jane, Carol (John) and Gayle (Mick). He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren Jessica, Heath, Cory, Lauren, Mallory, Kyle, Dani, Abigayle and Alexa, Kyler, Kyra and Kaysen.

He was predeceased by his love of 62 years Josephine (Lorson), a sister Medora Thompson (Guy), parents Edison and Grace, great granddaughters Julia and Jocelyn and a niece Susie Warren.

Bob loved nature and would sit on his porch for hours listening to the birds. He was a great hunter and was known for his trophy bucks. He mastered the roofing and sheet metal trade. There wasn’t a high tower or roof he didn’t work on in the area. He was active in the repair of all buildings at the Immaculate Conception Parish with Father Myers and Father Fox. As a child he was known as the “fixer.” There was nothing he could not fix or make. He always had a love for John Deere tractors on the farm, pulling in the tractor pulls and renovating tractors left for junk. His other hobbies included woodworking, playing softball and bowling.

Bob appreciated all his tractor friends, breakfast buddies and the grand and great grandchildren. His family was the world for him.

A special thanks to the staff and patients at Susque View the past 8 months. The care he received puts a new name to nursing homes.

There will be no visitation.

A Mass will be said for Bob on Monday, July 19th at Immaculate Conception Church in Bastress with Pastor Reverend Burt Kozen officiating at 11 a.m.

Flowers provided by family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Oval Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be sent to Mary Baier, 393 Baier Lane, Williamsport PA 17702.

Contributions can be made in his name to Nippenose Valley Lions Club, c/o Virginia Lehman, 727 Slickum Lane, Jersey Shore PA 17740.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



