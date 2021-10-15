Muncy -- Robert L. Wertman passed in peace on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the age of 85.

How does a small-town man from Muncy Pa, meet a small-town girl from Illinois, who grew up in Fairbanks, Alaska? By joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the age of 18 and traveling across country to the Big state of Alaska to meet the woman of his dreams on a blind date. The couple made many moves across the United States which included having three children in three different states: Stanley Shawn (Jean) Wertman, Steven Craig Wertman, and Leslie Carol (William) Berger and blessed with five grandchildren, Karl Robert Berger, Mackenzie Jane (Berger) Farr (Dylan), Abigail Dawn Wertman, Zoey Elizabeth Wertman, and Samuel Robert Wertman. He finished up his career in the FBI in 1985 to retire back to the state where he was born.

Robert (Pops to his boys) was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn June (Warren) Wertman on May 10, 2021; his parents, Leonard T., and Arvilla E. (Foust) Wertman; three brothers, Gene Wertman, Harold Wertman and Richard Wertman.

Robert retired as a Special Agent for the FBI and served his country faithfully for 33 years. Robert was a member of the state of Alaska Peace Officers Association; he received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 1972. Robert graduated from Muncy Creek High School, Class of 1954.

Your watch is over, Dad, you are now relieved. Rest in peace.

A private celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

