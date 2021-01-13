Flemington -- Robert L. Ulsamer, 93, formerly of Williamsport and presently a resident of Flemington, passed away at UMPC Lock Haven surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

He and his wife Audrey C. (Fischer) Ulsamer would have celebrated their 73rd Wedding Anniversary January 10. Audrey died June 3, 2020.

Robert was born in Williamsport on August 22, 1927, a son of Joseph P. and Bernice E. (Snyder) Ulsamer.

He was a life-time member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a member of the choir for over fifty years. He was also a member of the Gesang Verein Harmonia club and sang in the Harmonia Chorus. He loved German music, especially participating in the yearly Sangerfests. In addition, Robert enjoyed sports. He was an avid golfer and bowled in a variety of leagues over the years.

At the age of fifteen he started his career as a watchmaker and jeweler. Serving in the U.S. Army Air Force he honed his skills while in Japan and upon arriving home in 1947 he worked as a watch repair man at C.A. Shires and at several other jewelry stores in Williamsport. In 1976 he opened his own store, Robert L. Ulsamer Jeweler.

He was a talented man and even after closing his store he continued using his skills working in his shop at home until he retired at the age of 85. There was nothing he could not repair. A kind and gentle man, you could count on him to help anyone who needed his services.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather. Time spent with family was important to him.

Surviving is a son Stephen (Sherrie) Ulsamer of Williamsport; daughters, Sister Diane Marie Ulsamer SSJ of Watertown, N.Y., Sharon Johnson of Leesport, Mary Jo (Douglas} Bolin of Flemington; eight grand children Janet Kryder, Denise Sechrist, Scott Ulsamer, Nicole Fulton, Heath Johnson, Jennifer Foster, Kristin Comune, and Kimberly Reed; twelve great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Wilhelmina Ulsamer and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he is predeceased by his sister Ruth and husband Bruno Mahonski, brothers Carl and James and his wife Helen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. A private burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. In keeping with CDC guidelines a mask will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

