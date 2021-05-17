Muncy Valley -- Robert L. Sones, Sr., 80, of Muncy Valley died Friday, May 14, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born February 21, 1941 in Sonestown, he was a son of the late James M. Sr. and Emma M. (Fritz) Sones. He and his wife, the former Charlotte M. Metzger, would have celebrated 56 years of marriage on June 26, 2021.

Bob was a former member of the Muncy Valley Area Vol. Fire Company and the 40 et 8, Highland Lake. In his free time he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, cooking and baking. However, one of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandson Takoda.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Lynn M. (Tom) Hartman of Leesport; a son, Robert L. Sones Jr. of Muncy Valley; and a grandson, Takoda J. Hartman.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two daughters, Annette L. Sones and Tammy Jo Sones; six brothers, James M. Sones Jr., Carl "Gene" Sones, Marvin "Dick" Sones, Jackie "Jack" Sones, Donnie Sones, and Harold F. "Punk" Sones; and three sisters, Beatrice "Sissy" Sperry, Marjorie "Toots" Steinruck, and Betty Houseknecht.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Valley United Methodist Church, Muncy Valley, with Pastor John Neiswender officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.