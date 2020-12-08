Williamsport -- Robert L. Sechrist, Sr., 89, of Williamsport died Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

Born January 6, 1931 in Liberty, he was a son of the late Frank Sechrist and Leona Melius Krotzer.

Robert was a veteran of the U.S Army. He was a truck driver for Smith Truck Line and former owner of the Log Cabin Inn in Sunbury. Robert and his late wife, Virginia, traveled extensively and visited 48 states. He enjoyed gardening and cooking. Robert was friendly, easy going and got along with everyone.

He is survived by his children, Robert L. Sechrist, Jr. (Isabelle) of Muncy and Debra J. Sechrist of Williamsport and several grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Jr., Arnold and Donald Sechrist, Thelma Mase and Mildred Brown.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

