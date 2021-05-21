Cogan Station -- Robert L. “Sam” Bower, 79, of Cogan Station died peacefully Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Born January 12, 1942 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Carl L. Bower and Viola M. (Hakes) Younkin and stepson of Ralph Younkin.

Sam proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed at Stopper Construction and later retired from White Pines. Sam was a member of American Legion Post 1 where he also served as Post Commander and was a life member of the VFW. Sam enjoyed hunting and playing shuffleboard and cards with his sisters. He had a large personality and took great delight in agitating his grandchildren. Sam knew how to have fun and always found a way to participate in some shenanigans.

Surviving are three children, Carl A. Bower, of Liberty, Marleen K. Weaver (Richard), of Williamsport and Shelly Jo Schaffer (Chris) of Montgomery; four grandchildren, Rob Dewire, Tylor Fox, Makenna and Madison Stryker; six great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Carlene Eck (Sonny), Judy Welty, Elaine Springman and Patricia Childress.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Vida R. (Williams) Bower in 2016, a son, Bobby Bower, a sister Connie Wheeland and two brothers-in-law Larry and Harry.

A viewing will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 24 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Please adhere to mask wearing guidelines. A celebration of Sam’s life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.