Hughesville -- Robert L. Rhine, Sr., 73, of Hughesville passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 surrounded by family at his daughter’s home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Phyllis J. (Johnson) Rhine whom he married February 22, 1970.

Born January 26, 1947 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Pringle) Rhine.

Robert was a graduate of Lock Haven High School. “Big Rob” as he was known to friends and co-workers was an auto technician at Blaise Alexander, Montoursville for over 30 years. He was an avid collector of clipper ships, and got to experience steering a clipper ship in Key West. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. Above all Robert cherished the time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Tanya Hower (Brandon) of Williamsport and Shavonne Liddic (Matthew) of Effort; six grandchildren, DeLana, Faith, Breanna, Grace, Kelsey, and Jeremy; a brother Larry Rhine (Evelyn) of Mill Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Robert L. Rhine, Jr. and Edmund R. Rhine; siblings, Kathrine Van Horn and Raymond Rhine, Jr.

A visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, December 9 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street Williamsport, followed by a memorial service to honor Robert’s life at 6 p.m., mask wearing and social distance guidelines to be followed.

Memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 57 N. Franklin St. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

