South Williamsport -- Robert L. Norton, 90, formerly of South Williamsport, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

Bob was born in Allegany, N.Y. on November 5, 1930, the son of the late Francis and Clarene (Smith) Norton.

Bob was a 1948 graduate of Allegany High School. He received a certificate from the former Williamsport Technical Institute and an associate degree from Williamsport Area Community College, now Pennsylvania College of Technology.

As a pilot since 1954, Bob has flown, worked, and instructed for a host of agencies, companies and colleges including Cattaraugus County (N.Y.) Sheriffs Department, Allegany (N.Y.) Fire Department, Pa. Department of Forest & Waters, Pa. National Guard, Strouse Aeronautical (Indiana, Pa.) and Dixon A.C.&R. Corp. (Williamsport). While employed at the former Piper Aircraft Corp., Bob was writer and supervisor of service manuals and operators handbooks. For 24 years, he was an aviation instructor at Williamsport Area Community College and Pennsylvania College of Technology. Bob served as a police officer in New York and South Williamsport. He was a life member of the former Firefighter Station No. 9 (Independent) in South Williamsport.

After 38 years of service, Bob retired as a Command Sergeant Major out of the National Guard Unit No. 728, Lock Haven.

He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, the Quiet Bird Men and the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania F&AM, Eulalia Lodge 342, Coudersport. Bob enjoyed everything mechanical, planes, trains (including model trains) and automobiles.

Bob met his wife of 48 years, the former Dorothy Eck, at a Civil Air Patrol gathering. She died on December 31, 2011.

Surviving are his children and their families; Karen Miller (Gary Chrisman) of Williamsport, Roberta Reitz (Brian) of Sigel, Sandra Butters (Tim) of Williamsport, Kenneth Norton of South Williamsport, and Jeanne Kerschner (James) of Hughesville; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Miller, Samantha Miller, Zachary Reitz, Eric Reitz, Caleb Butters, Jay Kerschner, and Aiden Kerschner; and a sister, Kay Edwards of Rome, N.Y.

Family and friends will be received at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23. In compliance with Pennsylvania Health Dept. regulations, a mask and social distancing will be required. A private family funeral will follow.

Burial with full military honors will be held at St. Boniface Church Cemetery.

The family of Robert Norton would like to thank the nurses and staff at Williamsport Home for their kind and compassionate care over the last two years and suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name be made to the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

