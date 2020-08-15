Montoursville -- Robert L. Mundrick, 81, of Montoursville passed away at his home on August 13, 2020 with his family at his side.

Born in on November 18, 1938 he was a son of William C. Jr. and Gladys L. (Casner) Mundrick.

Bob attended Montoursville Area School District. After school he worked as a farmhand, then went on to work at the former Frey’s Tire Shop, then for Lycoming Burial Vault - that’s when he found his second love. He was owner and operator of his own excavating company. He dug graves for many of the area cemeteries, dug septic systems, foundations, and replaced many of the sidewalks throughout the Montoursville area. This gave him the opportunity to work next to his true love, Phyllis.

His wife of 60 years, Phyllis J. (Davy) Mundrick, died February 17, 2019.

Surviving are his children and their families; Stephen Mundrick of Aaronsburg, Donna (Kevin) Paulhamus of Williamsport, Glenda (Ken) Eiswerth of Trout Run, Ronald (Pam) Mundrick of Jersey Shore, daughter-in-law, Carol Mundrick of Cogan Station, 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Spencer, Doris Hall, Ann Beck, Linda (David) Kepner and David Mundrick.

In addition to his parents and wife, a son, Robert Mundrick; three grandsons; brothers, William Mundrick Jr., Donald Mundrick, and Lester Mundrick; and a sister, Mary Ellen Smith, all preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held in Montoursville Cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of those gathered.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Foundation, for the benefit of Susquehanna Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book.