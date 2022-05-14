Cogan Station -- Robert L. Haynes, 82, of Cogan Station died Sunday, May 8, 2022 peacefully at home in his sleep.

Born March 2, 1940 in Pleasant Valley, he was a son of the late Francis and Bernice Marie (Cook) Haynes.

Robert served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a machinist and welder at Thermacore and Flinchbaugh Engineering in York from where he retired. After retirement he helped work at his family business’s, Bob’s Container Services and Simply Savor Café for the next 18 years. Robert was a member of Beech Valley United Methodist Church.

Robert enjoyed trips with family to Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, Smokey Mountains, or anywhere near water.

Surviving are his children, Tracey E. Bartholomew of Williamsport and Robert F. Haynes (Sandra) of Willis, Texas; grandchildren, Joel R. Mitchley, Tanner B. Haynes, Brody C. Haynes, Meghan Robertson and Patrick McCoy and a sister, Ann Marie Johnson of Emporium.

In addition to his parents was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Haynes and sisters, Teola Burlingame, Diane Safford and Donna Haynes.

Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

