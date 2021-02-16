Jersey Shore -- Robert L. Deuel, 72, of Jersey Shore passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born May 2, 1948 in Indiana, he was a son to the late Hurley and Sandy Deuel.

For many years, he worked as a body and fender car technician.

He is survived by two sons, Patrick H. (Nicole) Deuel of Ohio and Cory R. (Laurie) Deuel of Jersey Shore; 2 grandchildren; brothers, David Deuel and Michael Deuel; sisters, Beverly Hill and Sharon Deuel.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

