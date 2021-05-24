White Deer Twp. -- Robert L. Deitrick, 82, of White Deer Twp., Union Co., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born June 30, 1938 in White Deer Twp., he was the son of the late William H. and Alice R. (Kurtz) Deitrick. On September 8, 1961, he married the former Jean R. Rowe, and together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Bob worked for Glen Gary for over 17 ½ years until they relocated and then work for Russ Lloyd Construction until his retirement. He attended Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown and was a member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge #401.

He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting, he was a member of Waterhole Hunting Club, in Renovo.

In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by his four children: Joseph, John, Dan Deitrick, all of New Columbia, and Angela Deitrick, of Mifflinburg; ten grandchildren: Justin Fox, Faith Deitrick, Alicia Fox, Robert Deitrick, Aeron Schnure, Brad Deitrick, Ashley Spatzer, Eric, Rachel, and Matt Deitrick; eight great-grandchildren: Aidan Maley, Landon Deitrick, Hannah Biddinger, Dahlia Saxton, Rory Spatzer, Everett Schnure, Wesson Schnure, and Evelyn Korman; and one sister, Jane Showers, of Edgewater, Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers: George and William Deitrick; and four sisters: Mary Reagle, Alice Eisenhauer, Gladys Deitrick, and Martha Walter.

There will be a visitation held for family and friends on Monday, May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. with his pastor, Pastor Jason King, officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory can be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777.

