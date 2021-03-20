Williamsport -- Robert L. "Bob" Steffen, Jr., 80, of Williamsport passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Jean L. (Kwiatkowski "Kuski") Steffen.

Born July 20, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Robert L. Steffen, Sr. and Nellie J. (Beck) Steffen.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Williamsport High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Bob was an electrician all his life. He worked at Stroehmann’s Bakery, Bob Ambrovich Electric and Evangelical Hospital.

Bob attended St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time in Slate Run.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Michael R. Steffen (Laurie) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Curt M. Steffen (Rachelle) of Chehalis, Wash. and Maria J. Bastian (Gary) of South Williamsport; eight grandchildren Scott, Eric, Kayla, C.J., Lauren, Clayton, Sarah and Shawn; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; a sister Mary L. Statler (Alan) of Allentown and lifelong neighbor and friend, Michael C. "Mick" Eveleth, of Williamsport.

A viewing to honor the life of Bob will be held Saturday, March 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the VFW Post #7863 150 Shaffer St, Duboistown, PA 17702 or to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family of Bob would like to thank Susquehanna Hospice especially nurses Beth and Laura as well as the office Dr. Lee M. Ciccarelli for their exceptional care and support.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com