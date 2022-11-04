South Williamsport — Robert L. "Bob" Rafter, Jr., 64, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully at the Gatehouse on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in Jersey Shore on Sept. 13, 1958, a son of Robert L. Sr. and Shirley (Frye) Rafter.

He was a certified arborist and also had been employed by Asplundh Tree Service and Lewis Tree Service and was a self-employed tree trimmer before he retired.

Bob was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and camping out at the river lot, but he got his greatest pleasure socializing with family and friends and being out in his garage drinking his Genesee beer. Bob enjoyed golfing and was a NASCAR fan. He was a member of American Legion Post 617 in South Williamsport, VFW Post 7863 in Duboistown and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 214 in Jersey Shore. A Mason, he was a member of F & A Masonic Lodge 707 and member of Zafar Grotto Club in South Williamsport.

He is survived by his loving wife Christina L. Rafter of 24 years as well as his mother of Jersey Shore. In addition to them, Bob is survived by his only daughter Shelby L. (John) Cupp of South Williamsport; grandsons Benjamin and Sebastian Cupp; his Siblings, Norman (Kim) Rafter, Dolly Hurlbutt, Barb Rafter; and twin sister Robin (John) Jovan.

In addition to his father, his sister, Faye Smith preceded him in death.

As per Bob's wishes, he asked there be no service but instead a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Zafar Grotto Club, 381 E. 2nd St., South Williamsport starting at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to, Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted assisting the family, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign an online register book or share a fond memory.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.