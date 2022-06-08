Dushore — Robert L. "Bob" Brown, age 76, of Orange Park, Fla., formerly of Elmira, N.Y., passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer and dementia.

Bob was born in Dushore, Pa. on June 7, 1945, a son of the late Archie E. & Beatrice A. Heller Brown. His family later moved to Elmira, N.Y. During his youth he became a bat boy for the Elmira Pioneers minor league baseball team, igniting a life-long love of the sport. He graduated from the Southside High School, class of 1965, and upon graduation was offered a job with IBM, but instead chose the financial industry, starting his career at Marine Midland Bank. During the late 70s he became a certified electrician and once wired an entire building using a remote-controlled car.

In the late 80s he relocated to Webster, N.Y. and returned to college to earn a degree from SUNY Brockport in Alcohol and Substance Abuse studies. He parlayed his education into a 13-year career as a Drug and Alcoholism Counselor, helping countless people along the way and earning many accolades in his field. In the late 90s, he became the head of the Electrical Department at Lowes in Horseheads, N.Y. and Sayre, Pa., from which he retired. He moved to Middleburg, Fla., in 2018 to spend more time with his family.

Bob was an avid photographer, reader, baseball fan, hunter, and fisherman. He especially loved putting on a pair of waders and wandering into a stream on an early fall morning.

Surviving is a daughter, Patricia Brown Baker, (James Williams) of Middleburg, Fla.; two sons, Robert E. Brown of Middleburg, Fla., and James R. (Elyse) Brown of San Diego, Calif.; a brother, Edward Brown of Elmira, N.Y.; a sister, Darlene (Donald) Hill of Elmira, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Frank Doughty, Elmira, N.Y.; two grandsons, Austin (Amanda) Brown of Deltona, Fla., and Logan (Megan Laurence) Brown of St. Augustine, Fla.; his companion, Janice Halstead Orange Park, Fla.; along with her son and grandchildren, Bill (Rachael) Brooks, and their children, Caitlyn and Colby all of Jarrettsville, Md.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a friend of 41 years, Bill W.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by two sisters, Betty Jane (BJ) Doughty of Elmira, N.Y., and an infant sister, Diane Lynn Brown, who is also buried at Fairview Cemetery.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Fairview Cemetery, Dushore, with Rev. Ron Dyer officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

