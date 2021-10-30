Muncy -- Robert L. Beck, 85, of Muncy died Saturday, October 23, 2021 at his residence.

Born October 12, 1936 in DuBois he was a son of the late Robert and Vivian Thomas Beck.

Robert was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. Robert retired from Strohmann Bakeries.

Surviving is his wife, Rita J. (Ricci) Beck; children, Don Beck of Williamsport, Patty Myers (Robert) of Unityville; step children, Christine Fladd (Lawrence) of Trout Run, Diane Mahonski of South Williamsport, Lisa Cioffi (Edward) of South Williamsport, Gerald Fisher of New Mexico; a brother Donald Beck of Northampton; a grandchild, Kyle Beck and several step grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Rd. Muncy.

