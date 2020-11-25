Hughesville -- Robert Kenneth Ellis (Ken) 68 of Hughesville, passed peacefully on November 20 at home.

Ken was born in Muncy, the son of Oscar and Carmen (Rishel) Ellis. After graduation from Muncy High School he worked at J&L Wire Rope, moved to Texas with Joshua and Micah (his first Vizsla's) for a short time returning to Muncy to retire from West Co in Montgomery in 2011.

In 1989 he married Beverly Sindlinger and together they raised Vizsla's and adopted several rescue dogs and cats. Robert attended the St. James Exchange Church.

Early in his life he enjoyed showing Vizsla's, hunting for artifacts and he and Beverly completely renovated the 1850's home that belonged to the Center Mills Grist Mill. He enjoyed attending auctions and working in his workshop repairing almost anything including furniture and small and large appliances. He was working on a one-horse Cortland Cutter sleigh that had been on his wife's childhood farm before his illness.

Ken is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by Beverly and his "four legged kids" Mattie, Ezekiel and Charlotte, sisters Gale (Rick) Sieg of Hughesville, Barbara Ross of Dewart, Lynne Ellis of Milton, God sons and nephews Curtis (Stefanie) Bennett and Brian Bennett, God daughter and niece Erin Shaffer, nephews Aaron (Jenn) Ellis, Sean (Monica) Ross and niece Jodie Ross, great nephews Dakotah and Forrest and great nieces Alexis and Meaghan.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ken’s 11 a.m. graveside service on Saturday, December 5 at the Muncy Cemetery with pastor Fr. M. Peter Harer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the SPCA, 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, Family Hospice Outpatient Divine Providence 1100 Grampian Blvd Suite 4 or St. James Exchange Church 1278 White Hall Rd. Turbotville, PA 17772.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.