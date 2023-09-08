Watsontown, Pa. — Robert John “Bob” Wolfe, 80, of Watsontown passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

A lifelong resident of the Muncy/Watsontown area, he was born in Shamokin on May 1, 1943 to the late William “Bill” and Anna (Buggy) Wolfe. On October 17, 1964, he married the former Dolores Bogetti, who survives.

Bob was a 1961 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School. He played on the first ever basketball team at Lourdes and finished his school career with 1,048 points. He went on to attend Mansfield University, earning a degree in education, and later a Master’s degree from Bloomsburg University.

Bob spent 31 years at Muncy High School as a teacher, athletic director, basketball coach, and most notably as the head football coach for 16 seasons starting in 1977. His coaching career included being a 3-time league champion (1986, 1988, 1989), District IV runner up in 1988, and the District IV Champion in 1986. Bob retired in 1997 as the winningest football coach in Muncy High School history.

He spent his retirement doing what he loved most: watching sports, fishing, playing golf, eating crabs and corn on the cob (his favorite), and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Bob’s retirement was envied by most, and he knew how lucky he was in life. Most summers you could find him on his back patio enjoying a beverage with his neighbors. Bob spent his final labor-day weekend on the St. Lawrence River with his life-long friends, fishing, drinking, and watching Penn State football. It was the perfect end for a man who was loved by so many.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 58 years are three children, Renee Weiler and her husband, Kevin, of Landenberg, Pa., Bob Wolfe and his wife, Kerrie, of Severna Park, Maryland, and Alexa Rechel and her husband, John, of Leesport, Pa.; three sisters, Patricia Sgro and her husband, Jim, and Jane Pelon, all of San Antonio, Florida, and Christina Thomas, of Riverton, Utah; eight grandchildren, Erica, Alex, Olivia, Colin, Kennedy, Grady, Sarah, and JJ; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one daughter, Dolores.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon with Father Sean Carpenter officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family welcomes flowers; however, if desired, contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the Muncy Adult Booster Club. Please make checks payable to the Muncy Adult Booster Club and mail to 200 W. Penn St. Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

