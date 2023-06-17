Williamsport, Pa. — Mr. Robert J. Tallman, formerly of Williamsport, died peacefully on June 15, 2023 at Manor Lake Ellijay, Georgia where he was a resident. He was surrounded by loved ones and friends.

His family was comforted knowing that he loved Jesus and is now with his lord and Savior. He was the loving husband of the late Carolyn M. (Lusk) Tallman.

Born in Muncy in 1936, he was a son of the late Frank T. Tallman and Elma R. Moon. Robert graduated from Montoursville High school in 1956. He attended what was the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Newberry and was a Member of Redeemer Luther Church, Greer, South Carolina.

He was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. as a Teletype Operator from 1960-1962. He served his country honorably and he received the Good Conduct Medal Award.

He was employed at Tetley Tea Corporation in the Shipping Department for 32 years.

He enjoyed going to Crosscutters games, bowling, hunting, planting a garden, singing in the church choir, watching baseball, football, and NASCAR.

Along with his parents and wife, Robert was also predeceased in death by his brother, Frank R. Tallman

He leaves behind a sister, Mary A. Siegel, Fort Meyers, Florida; his son, Michael J. Tallman (Kathy), Lyman, South Carolina; his daughter, Karen Dunkleberger (William), Ellijay, Georgia; his four grandchildren, Jacob (Lindsay), Plymouth, Michigan, Patrick Tallman, Lyman, South Carolina, Andrew Dunkleberger, Atlanta, Georgia, and Rebecca Tallman, Lyman, South Carolina; and his three great-grandchildren, Mary, John, and Luke

A funeral service to honor Robert’s life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport with the Rev. Darlene Little officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences may be made on Robert’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

