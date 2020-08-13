Westfield -- Robert J. Simmons, 76, of Westfield, Pa. died Monday, July 27, 2020 in his home.

Born November 13, 1943, in Brookfield, he was the son of Robert H. and Emma Benson Simmons. A U.S. Navy Veteran, he served honorably from 1961 through 1964.

He was married to the former Barbara K. Lee, who survives.

Bob was employed by Ingersoll-Rand and Dresser-Rand in Painted Post, N.Y., retiring as a Field Representative in 2009. He was a member of Howard S. Lines VFW Post #6753 in Knoxville and River Valley Country Club in Westfield.

Surviving besides his wife, Barbara, are: five children, Trisha (Linda Stephens) Stratton of Granbury, Texas, Tracy (Marcelle) Simmons of Fairfield, Tina (John) Huse of Winchester, Virginia, Troy Simmons of Westfield, and Tara (Charles) Kibbe of Harrison Valley; nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; five siblings, Shelva Clark of Knoxville, Ruth Ann (Roger) Tomb of Westfield, Barry (Patti) Whitney of Campbell, N.Y., Jeff (Missy) Whitney of Painted Post, N.Y., and Stacey Whitney of Corning, N.Y.; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by two grandchildren, Kolby Geffers and Shelby Kibbe; and a sister, Shelly Simmons.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Roadside Rest in Harrison Valley. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to Guthrie Corning Cancer Center, 2 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830.

