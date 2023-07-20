Williamsport, Pa. — Robert J. Cappelli, 89, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at The Williamsport Home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Flora A. (Leidhecker) Cappelli.

Born June 4, 1934 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John and Josephine (Iacobucci) Cappelli.

Robert was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. Following his graduation, he bravely served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his service, Robert returned to his hometown and became the owner of the K-Bar, a role he fulfilled with dedication and pride. After retirement, he worked part-time at Wegmans in the produce section.

Robert was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and Godfather to Rev. Michael McCormick. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Surviving are his children, Steven W. Cappelli (Erin), of Williamsport, and Josephine R. "Jodi" Powley (Charles), of Cogan Station; five grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Powley, Sarah Summers, Emily Leidhecker, and Natalie Melvin; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Alfonso, Settimio, Augustus, John, Fred, Robert, and Donte Cappelli; and six sisters, Isabelle Kripp, Elda Ellis, Eleanore Buchanan, Betty Marshall, Dina Cappelli, and Alice Cappelli.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

