Williamsport -- Robert J. "Bob" Perry, 86, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Bob was born Nov. 27, 1933, a son of Howard Sr. and Ruth (Lott) Perry.

Bob graduated from South Williamsport High School and attended Williamsport Technical Institute, now Penn College.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving on Eniwetok in the Marshall Islands during the Korean War.

Bob was employed at Stroehmann’s Bakeries Inc., now Bimbo Bakeries in the executive offices for 40 years., After retirement, he worked part time at St. Boniface Church. As a very active member of St. Boniface Church, he served on the church’s Activities Association as treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the Young Men’s Republican Club, the Gesang Verein Harmonia Club and an avid bowler, he bowled in numerous leagues throughout the area.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth L. (Eck) Perry; three daughters and their families, Mary K. Perry and Julia A. Morgan both of Williamsport, Teresa G. Kessler (Kevin) of Montoursville; brothers Charles (Bernice) Perry of New Berlin, Connecticut, Dale Perry of Akron; sisters, Ruth Reigle of Montoursville and Sandra Dugan of Skaneateles, New York; granddaughters, Heather Devine and Brittany Strouse; grandsons, Derek Kessler and Ryan Kessler, great granddaughter, Audrina Kessler; great grandson, Xander Devine.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by sisters, Carolyn Mulberger and Alice Perry and a brother Howard Perry Jr.

Friends are welcome to join the family at a graveside service with military honors held at St. Boniface Cemetery on the corner of Penn and Wyoming Streets on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with his pastor, Rev. William Corcoran officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to ManorCare Health Services Actives Fund, 101 Leader Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.