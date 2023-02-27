Lock Haven, Pa. — Robert Irvin Kennedy, age 84, formerly of Center Street, Lock Haven, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in the Haven Place Senior Communities - UPMC Lock Haven.

He was born in Lock Haven on November 7, 1938 to the late Irvin Kennedy and Lillian Gordon Matter Kennedy Kirkman.

Robert had been a member of the Hillview Wesleyan Church and a member of Crafts Inc., both of Lock Haven. He loved Yankees baseball, Penn State football, watching Jeopardy and Days of Our Lives, and to take rides with his caregivers and best friend Ronald "Bucky" Botsford.

Survivors include a sister, Jeanne Miller of Jersey Shore, nieces Sheilah Yohn (Richard), Reedsville, Pa., Michele Baum (Russell), Reading, Pa., Debbie Crissinger (Robert), Lamar, and Jerry Keeler (Tony) Rocktown, nephew Jack Hill, Jr. (Janice), Royersford, Pa., and his wonderful caregivers from Hope Enterprises who were his family for many years: Destiney Phillips, Michelle Treaster, Sarah Black, Glen "Eddie" Taylor, Gabriel Woods, and Heather Madle.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather William Kirkman, sister Nancy Matter Hill, sister Delores Mayes, brother-in-law Charles Miller, and nephew Rance Miller.

Private Services for Robert Irvin Kennedy will be held at the convenience of the family in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Donald Grant of the Hillview Wesleyan Church, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Robert's name to Hope Enterprises, 2401 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

