Montgomery — Robert I. "Bob" Pardoe, 94, of Marlton, N.J., formerly of Montgomery, passed away on October 1, 2022.

Born March 27, 1928 in Kelly Twp., Union County, he was a son of the late Irvin and Hazel (Becher) Pardoe.

Bob graduated from Turbotville Lewis Joint High School in 1946. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines, and shortly after being discharged he met his loving wife, Marion Tallman. They were married July 1, 1950 and celebrated 71 years of marriage. They have one son, Robert C., born in 1951. Marion passed away January 20, 2021.

Bob retired in 1985 from the U.S. Civil Service as Asst. Branch Chief of Defense, located at McGuire AFB, N.J. While living in New Jersey, he was a charter member of the Calvary Lutheran Church at Metford, N.J. He was very active in the church and was an elder for 25 years. Bob took great pride in his garden. The neighbors said pictures of his garden should be in gardening magazines. He also enjoyed hunting in Pennsylvania with his brothers and friends, planning his vacations accordingly. Marion and Bob moved back to Montgomery in 1985 to their home in the mountains that they had built and used for vacations, and Bob's hunting days. Bob always said the sad part was leaving their son Butch, daughter-in-law, Patti, and three grandchildren, Danielle, Robert, and Jessica, in New Jersey.

He was a 69-year member of Watsontown Masonic Lodge 401, Muncy Masonic Lodge 299, Warrior Run Arch Chapter No. 246 of Watsontown, Scottish Rite Consistory of Williamsport, and Zafar Grotto of South Williamsport. He was also a 60-year member of Loyal Order of Moose of Danville, and a member of the American Legion Post, 251 of Montgomery.

He is survived by a son, Robert "Butch" (Patti) Pardoe of Marlton, N.J.; two granddaughters, Danielle Buehlman of Marlton, N.J., and Jessica Gallagher of Mt. Bethel; a grandson, Robert Pardoe, Jr. of Wimauma, Fla.; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by; two sisters, Isabel (infant), and Charlotte Gauger; and six brothers, Hollis, Donald, William, Thomas, Fred, and Preston Pardoe.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14, at the McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor James Girvin officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Wiley Home Auxiliary, 99 East Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053 or to The Hospice of Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

