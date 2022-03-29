Williamsport -- Robert H. Gardner, 66, of Bastress Township Williamsport, Pa. passed away on March 26, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born on February 5, 1956, a son of the late Marion and Robert Gardner. Robert joined the Marines Semper Fi right out of high school. Robert was a crane operator at Staiman Brothers for many years.

Robert was the beloved husband of more than 30 years to Marie Ort Gardner. He was a loving father to his six children, Robert Gardner (Melissa), Angelia Spencer, Christina Saxon (Jason), Bobbijo Gardner, Cassandra Sassano (Giovanni), Celina McKenzie (Robert). Robert was pap to his 18 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Robert is survived by two sisters Ruby Gardner and Rose Gardner. Robert was preceded in death by his two brothers Jack Gardner and Steven Gardner.

Robert was an avid collector of many treasures. His collections included Coca Cola, antiques, and aluminum cans. He was known as an all around Handyman to many. Due to his love of wood working his grandchildren named him Bob The Builder.

A special thank you to Amy and her team at hospice for their loving care of my beloved husband Robert.

Cremation was Robert’s wish and a Memorial Service will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

